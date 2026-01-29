GBank Financial Holdings Aktie

GBank Financial Holdings für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A40AUL / ISIN: US36166F1003

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
29.01.2026 05:07:15

GBank Financial Holdings Inc. Announces Rise In Q4 Profit

(RTTNews) - GBank Financial Holdings Inc. (GBFH) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $7.39 million, or $0.51 per share. This compares with $5.24 million, or $0.37 per share, last year.

Excluding items, GBank Financial Holdings Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $7.59 million or $0.52 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 15.9% to $22.73 million from $19.61 million last year.

GBank Financial Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $7.39 Mln. vs. $5.24 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.51 vs. $0.37 last year. -Revenue: $22.73 Mln vs. $19.61 Mln last year.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu GBank Financial Holdings Inc Registered Shs

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu GBank Financial Holdings Inc Registered Shs

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

GBank Financial Holdings Inc Registered Shs 31,96 -4,74% GBank Financial Holdings Inc Registered Shs

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

25.01.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 4
25.01.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 4: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
24.01.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
24.01.26 KW 4: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
23.01.26 KW 4: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX freundlich -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich in Rot
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt legen am Freitag zu. In Fernost weisen die Börsen zum Wochenschluss rote Vorzeichen aus.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen