GBank Financial Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A40AUL / ISIN: US36166F1003
29.01.2026 05:07:15
GBank Financial Holdings Inc. Announces Rise In Q4 Profit
(RTTNews) - GBank Financial Holdings Inc. (GBFH) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that Increases, from the same period last year
The company's bottom line totaled $7.39 million, or $0.51 per share. This compares with $5.24 million, or $0.37 per share, last year.
Excluding items, GBank Financial Holdings Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $7.59 million or $0.52 per share for the period.
The company's revenue for the period rose 15.9% to $22.73 million from $19.61 million last year.
GBank Financial Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $7.39 Mln. vs. $5.24 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.51 vs. $0.37 last year. -Revenue: $22.73 Mln vs. $19.61 Mln last year.
Nachrichten zu GBank Financial Holdings Inc Registered Shs
27.01.26
