GBLT Receives €4.4m Thermometer Order from One of the Largest Global Retailers

TORONTO and DUEREN, Germany, July 29, 2021 /CNW/ - GBLT Corp. (TSXV: GBLT) (OTCQB: GBLTF) (FSE: 4G9) ("GBLT" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received an order for its proprietary Dr. Senst branded thermometers from one of the world's largest retailers, amounting to €4.4m. The order is deliverable in the first half of 2022 and represents continued market penetration of the Company's growing Dr. Senst branded healthcare solutions in Germany, Italy, France and Poland.

The global thermometer market totaled USD $1.2B in 2020 and is expected to exceed USD $2.3B by 2028, primarily driven by increase in the prevalence of infectious diseases, and other medical conditions, such as malaria, and increasing health consciousness and rising patient awareness.1 As one of Europe's fastest growing brands, GBLT continues to capture a significant portion of this market as more and more consumers recognize the high-quality products offered under the Dr. Senst brand, while also continuing to expand its presence in retailers globally.

"We continue to see growing demand for our Dr. Senst branded solutions, and today's announcement represents a 20% increase over what we will deliver in 2021 in thermometer orders alone, highlighting the strong demand from our retailer partners and more importantly their customers," said Dr. Thilo Senst, Founder and CEO of GBLT Corp. "Our clients have clearly expressed to us that while COVID-19 is here to stay for the foreseeable future, the nature of personal healthcare products has also changed, and they are planning to meet this new demand long after the pandemic is over. The Dr. Senst brand has grown tremendously over the past 18 months as consumers are now more conscious of protecting themselves from even the common cold."

About GBLT:

GBLT Corp., through its operating company, GBT GmbH, designs, manufactures and supplies mobile storage, battery and personal protection equipment to some of the largest retail chains across the globe. GBT is also an official licensee for Kodak mobile storage systems and AGFAPHOTO mobile energy products. The Company's personal protection equipment is primarily sold throughout Europe under Dr. Senst brand, which is owned and operated by GBT GmbH.

For more information, please visit www.gbt-international.com and www.gbltcorp.com.

