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14.08.2026 17:57:11
GC Corp. Reports Lower Q2 Revenue And Net Profit
(RTTNews) - GC Corp. (005257.KS) reported revenue of KRW 596.3 billion for the second quarter of 2026, down from KRW 600.6 billion in the same quarter of 2025.
Net profit attributable to owners of the parent was KRW 1.5 billion, compared with KRW 33.9 billion a year earlier, while earnings per share were KRW 34, compared with KRW 747 in the prior-year quarter.
For the first six months of 2026, revenue was KRW 1.13 trillion, compared with KRW 1.10 trillion in the same period of 2025. The company reported a net loss attributable to owners of the parent of KRW 15.8 billion, compared with net profit of KRW 36.9 billion a year earlier.
Earnings per share were a loss of KRW 347, compared with KRW 812 in the first half of 2025.
GC Corp closed Friday's trading at KRW 17,250.00, down KRW 20.00 or 0.12 percent on the Korean Stock Exchange.
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