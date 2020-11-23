GCash overtakes popular brands in local app rankings

MANILA, Philippines, Nov. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Being the top finance app in the Philippines currently, GCash has also emerged as one of the top digital brands in the Philippines overtaking other popular apps.

Data rankings from App Annie, a reputable global app ranking authority, showed that GCash was among the top apps in terms of active users from January to September 2020 in both Android and iOS, and have registered a whopping 130 percent app active user growth in September compared to the beginning of the year.

GCash also noted that monthly downloads in the recent months have peaked to up to 270 percent as compared to early 2020.

This new data from App Annie reinforces GCash's stronghold as the No. 1 digital finance app in the country. With this, GCash, a proud Filipino digital brand, proved that it can fare well against top global brands and is now embedded in the everyday digital lifestyle of Filipinos.

"We at GCash are proud of this milestone, as we want to empower more people with different digital financial services that they can take advantage of," GCash President and CEO Martha Sazon said.

"But above all, we saw how Filipinos are in need of services that can enable them to function and do their normal day-to-day activities even when they are staying at home. Other than having the power to conveniently shop at home, people also want to conduct their other errands online -- and GCash is here to support those needs," she added.

GCash has over 26 million users at present.

More and more now Filipinos use GCash as a partner in their daily lives, especially in the new normal. GCash offers a multitude of digital financial services to Filipinos, helping them with the payment of their bills, savings, sending money, and borrowing money, among others.

GCash closing in on top global digital brands is a reflection to the growing popularity of digital finance amid the pandemic.

Overtaking major global brands locally, GCash is strongly poised to be even more embedded in the Filipino society and way of living as a means to adapt in the new normal lifestyle.

"As we go deeper into the stay-at-home lifestyle and economy, more and more Filipinos will focus on aligning their budgets and managing their finances, and get the best tools that can help them with that," Sazon said.

"GCash is providing democratized access to financial technology or fintech by making it easier for them to navigate the challenges of financial volatility in these trying times," she added.

Aside from contactless payments and money transfers, GCash users can also pay their bills, buy load, save money, borrow money, invest, and get insured among many other financial services.

Globe Fintech Innovations Inc. (Mynt), which operates GCash, is part of the portfolio companies of 917Ventures, the largest corporate incubator in the Philippines wholly-owned by Globe Telecom Inc.

