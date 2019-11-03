GCC Based Meddy -- Doctor Booking Platform Raises $2.5 Million Series A

DUBAI, UAE, Nov. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Meddy, a doctor booking platform has raised a $2.5M in Series A round to scale up its operations in the UAE.

This consumer-facing platform helps patients find the best doctors and book appointments with them. It allows them to find doctors best suited to their needs based on a wide array of filters and patient reviews.

Meddy also provides a suite of products to clinics and their marketing teams to manage bookings, patient reviews, and analytics. It helps clinics improve their online presence and attract new patients. Meddy has drastically increased profitability for practicing providers in Qatar and the UAE by attracting new patients towards them.

Founded in 2016, Meddy became the largest doctor booking platform in Qatar. In 2018 it expanded to Dubai and Sharjah. Meddy will be expanding to Abu Dhabi and other emirates soon.

The Series A funding round was led by NYC based Modus Capital, along with participation from 212 Capital, QSTP, Kasamar Holdings, Dharmendra Ghai (Health Tech Angel), Innoway and others.

Kareem Elsirafy, a partner at Modus Capital who will be joining Meddy's board, said: "We see Meddy as the up and coming leader in providing booking services to clinics in the GCC. Haris and the team have proven they clearly understand the needs of their customers, and the positive feedback and value-added they provide have created a very strong foundation for rapid regional growth. We're excited to have Meddy in our portfolio and look forward to supporting them in their continued growth."

Haris Aghadi, CEO at Meddy, said: "In the last 6 months, we have more than doubled our bookings and provider network in the UAE. We are excited to have more fuel to keep working on our mission to help patients make informed health decisions."

Meddy has already on-boarded major healthcare providers such as NMC, Zulekha Hospital, American Hospital, Al Zahra Hospital, etc. to provide patients the widest range of doctors to choose from.

Meddy has facilitated more than a hundred thousand bookings to date, generating over $50 million in Billings to hospitals and clinics in Qatar and UAE. The company is receiving several thousands of bookings per month for its consumer product and the key use of the current investment would be to increase conversions of these bookings.

