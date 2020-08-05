FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Aug. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GCI Consultants, LLC proudly announces that Jason E. Bondurant, RRC, EI, has joined an elite group of over 465 registered roof consultants (RRCs) in the United States and Canada. This designation was awarded after Bondurant passed a challenging examination given by the International Institute of Building Enclosure Consultants (IBEC).

Bondurant has been a consultant and engineer with GCI since 2013, and he has experience in new construction and forensic analysis of existing buildings. He provides design, analysis, documentation, forensic investigation, litigation support, and other associated services.

Bondurant has a degree in civil engineering from the University of Florida and specializes in roofing and waterproofing, as well as exterior glazing and wall systems.

About GCI Consultants

You can rely on the experts at GCI to determine the cause and extent of damage to your building envelope including glazing systems, wall systems, waterproofing and roofing. Our scientifically-backed testing and investigation methods are critical to settling complex construction defect litigation cases.

With this new certification under his belt, Bondurant adds to GCI's quality reputation for building envelope protection. Call Janice Hoffman today at (877) 740-9990 to discuss the many ways we can assist you now and in the future, or reach out through our website .

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gci-consultants-announces-jason-bondurant-now-a-registered-roof-consultant-301106886.html

SOURCE GCI Consultants, LLC