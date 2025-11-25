GCL Global Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A40J70 / ISIN: KYG3777K1031
|
25.11.2025 15:15:04
GCL Expects Better FY26 Results Than FY25; Stock Up In Pre-market
(RTTNews) - GCL Global Holdings Ltd (GCL), a provider of games and entertainment, Tuesday said it expects fiscal 2026 results better than that of 2025, citing continued growth trajectory in the core consumer and gaming-adjacent verticals.
The stock is up around 30% in the premarket.
Currently, the company is expecting revenue in fiscal 2026 to exceed $240 million, an increase of $100 million over fiscal 2025.
Gross Profit is surmised to exceed $30 million, an increase of $10 million over fiscal 2025.
"The Companys anticipated results reflect its continued growth trajectory in the core consumer and gaming-adjacent verticals, underpinned by the integration of Ban Leong Technologies, including its established distribution footprint and the continued scaling of our digital publishing business.", GCL said in a statement.
The video game provider will release its financial statements for the first half of 2026 in December.
In premarket activity, GCL shares were trading at $1.82, up 33.56% on the Nasdaq.
