GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. confirms the registration of its subsidiaries on the register of authorized enterprises

LASALLE, QC, Nov. 26, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. ("GDI") (TSX: GDI) was informed on November 26, 2019 that the following entities were added to the Register of Enterprises Ineligible for Public Contracts ("RENA") maintained by the Autorité des marchés publics ("AMP"): 8914125 Canada Inc., GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc., and Service d'Entretien Distinction Inc. All of these entities are inoperative, do not engage in any commercial activities, and were dissolved. These dissolved and inoperative entities should therefore not be included in the RENA.

The Company would like to emphasize the fact that its active operating subsidiaries listed below each hold a valid authorization to enter into public contracts issued by the AMP and are duly registered in the Register of Authorized Enterprises ("REA"):

1) GDI SERVICES (QUÉBEC) LP, also conducting business under the following names:

DISTINCTION MAINTENANCE SERVICES;

EMPIRE MAINTENANCE INDUSTRIES;

GDI SERVICES (QUÉBEC) S.E.C.;

GDI SERVICES AUX IMMEUBLES;

INDUSTRIES DE MAINTENANCE EMPIRE;

SERVICES D'ENTRETIEN DISTINCTION; and

SERVICES D'ENTRETIEN EMPRO.

AND

2) GDI TECHNICAL SERVICES LP, also conducting business under the following names:

GDI SERVICES TECHNIQUES S.E.C.; and

AMB ANALYSE ET MAÎTRISE DE BÂTIMENT.

Consequently, there is no impact on any outstanding contracts currently underway between GDI's clients and either one of GDI's subsidiaries that are registered in the REA.

SOURCE GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc.