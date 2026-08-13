GDS a Aktie

GDS a für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2DFYV / ISIN: US36165L1089

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13.08.2026 15:12:48

GDS Holdings Swings To Profit In Q2, Raises FY26 Revenue Outlook

(RTTNews) - Thursday, GDS Holdings Limited (GDS) announced its financial results for the second quarter, reporting a return to profit with strong revenue growth.

Net income attributable to the company's shareholders was RMB 835.2 million compared with a net loss of RMB 72.3 million in the previous year.

Income per ordinary share was RMB 0.44 compared with a loss of RMB 0.06 in 2025.

Total net revenue for the period was RMB 3.087 billion compared to RMB 2.9 billion in the prior year. The 6.5 percent increase in revenue was mainly due to the continued ramp-up of the company's data centers.

In light of these positive results, the company has revised its financial outlook for full-year 2026. It now sees total revenues of RMB 12.7 billion to RMB 13.0 billion, instead of RMB 12.4 billion to RMB 12.9 billion.

In the pre-market hours, GDS is trading at $33.50, up 2.32 percent on the Nasdaq.

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