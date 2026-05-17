GDS Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A2DF4S / ISIN: KYG3902L1095
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17.05.2026 21:16:33
GDS Was Already Up 47% — Pinpoint Tripled Its Stake Anyway
On May 13, 2026, Pinpoint Asset Management (Singapore) Pte. Ltd. disclosed buying 247,034 shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS), an estimated $10.59 million trade based on quarterly average pricing.According to a recent SEC filing dated May 13, 2026, Pinpoint Asset Management (Singapore) Pte. Ltd. increased its holdings in GDS by 247,034 shares during the first quarter. The estimated transaction value was $10.59 million, based on the average closing price for the quarter. The quarter-end value of the position rose by $10.54 million, reflecting both the fund's trading activity and the movement in GDS's share price over the period.GDS Holdings Limited develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China and operates within the technology sector. GDS Holdings Limited serves large customers across cloud, internet, financial, and telecommunications sectors and has grown revenue at a 5-year CAGR of 14.8%. GDS Holdings Limited serves cloud service providers, large Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu GDS Holdings Ltd Registered Shs
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15.03.26
|Ausblick: GDS präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
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19.11.25
|Ausblick: GDS stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)