26.04.2022 14:15:44
GE, Polaris Weigh on the Stock Market's Recovery Attempt
The stock market got some much-needed respite from the recent downdraft on Monday, but Wall Street didn't seem able to sustain its momentum for more than a day. The latest fears among investors are coming from China, where strict pandemic-related policies to keep COVID-19 case counts as low as possible have led to lockdown measures in highly populated areas like Shanghai and an aggressive testing regimen in Beijing. The resulting consequences on global growth could be severe, and that sent stock futures down. As of 7:30 a.m. ET, futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) were down 151 points to 33,814. S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) futures had dropped 19 points to 4,274, while Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) futures had lost 69 points to 13,467.Another detractor from market sentiment came from the latest financial results among well-known companies. Both General Electric (NYSE: GE) and Polaris (NYSE: PII) saw their share prices fall in premarket trading after releasing their reports, and shareholders in both companies want to see more from their respective management teams on how the businesses can overcome the substantial challenges they're facing right now.Shares of General Electric were down more than 3% on Tuesday morning. Although the company continued to make progress on its long-term plan to try to reorganize and turn around its component businesses, its immediate financial results didn't inspire a lot of confidence.Continue reading
