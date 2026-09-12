GE Aerospace a Aktie
WKN DE: A40MS7 / ISIN: CA36968P1080
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12.09.2026 10:30:00
GE Aerospace Is Making a $12 Billion Acquisition. Here's What Investors Should Know.
GE Aerospace (NYSE: GE) announced this week that it is acquiring Consolidated Precision Products (CPP) for $11.75 billion. This is GE Aerospace's largest acquisition since it became a stand-alone company in 2024. The purchase will affect the company's balance sheet in the near term, so what do investors need to know?
First, supply chain constraints have made it difficult for companies like GE to keep pace with demand. CPP has supplied GE for many years and is one of just a handful of companies that are global suppliers of aerospace castings. It supplies approximately 25% of GE's needs. Thus, it makes sense that GE would want to bring the business fully under its umbrella. It makes the supply chain more difficult for competition while loosening a known bottleneck for its own manufacturing.
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