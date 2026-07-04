General Electric Aktie
WKN: 851144 / ISIN: US3696041033
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04.07.2026 18:46:01
GE Aerospace or Lockheed Martin: Which Aerospace and Defense Stock Is a Better Buy for 2026?
GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE) focuses on jet engines and aviation systems for commercial and military use. Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) is a diversified defense leader providing mission solutions and advanced weaponry. Both companies benefit from rising global security concerns and aviation demand, but they differ significantly in their growth trajectories and in how the market values their future earnings. Choosing between GE Aerospace and Lockheed Martin depends largely on whether you prefer commercial aviation momentum or a stable, dividend-paying pure defense play.GE Aerospace designs and manufactures jet and turboprop engines and integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft. It serves customers in approximately 120 countries and maintains a strong presence in the global propulsion market. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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