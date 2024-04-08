|
08.04.2024 20:26:55
GE Aerospace Stock Has 22% Upside, According to 1 Wall Street Analyst
GE Aerospace (NYSE: GE) is the legacy business of the former General Electric, which recently completed its separation into three distinct businesses. In adjusting his take on the company now that it has "Aerospace," attached to its name, one pundit following the stock reduced his price target. He still feels the shares have plenty of room to move higher, though.The analyst behind the adjustment is Deutsche Bank's Scott Deuschle, who lopped off $20 from his previous price target (back when the stock was just plain old General Electric) for a new level of $190 per share. That implies a nearly 22% upside from the current price. He also ported over his buy recommendation to GE Aerospace. The company, which is now more focused than the former General Electric, is deserving of a premium over its peers. Deuschle wrote that this is due to GE Aerospace's "wide moat, dominant share position, strong long-term growth outlook, pricing power, high [return on total capital], high balance sheet optionality, and track record for beating and raising."Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
