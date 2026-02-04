GE Aerospace To Invest Up To $300 Mln In Its Engine Repair Capabilities In Singapore

(RTTNews) - GE Aerospace (GE), the aerospace unit of General Electric Company, Wednesday announced that it is investing up to $300 million in its engine repair capabilities in Singapore as a multi-year investment plan.

This investment is supported by the Singapore Economic Development Board or the EDB and is expected to transform engine repair operations, enabling faster turnaround times, improved connectivity, and a more seamless service experience for customers.

The five-year running plan from 2025 to 2029 will have core components like Advanced automation, digitization, and AI-enabled inspection technologies.

This includes New advanced technology deployment and capabilities expansion, New Module Repair capability for CFM LEAP-1A/1B High-Pressure Turbines, expanded engine component portfolio to enhance regional support as Premier service center for APAC.

In pre-market activity, GE shares were trading at $309.87, up 0.03% on the New York Stock Exchange.