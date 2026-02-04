GE Aerospace Aktie

GE Aerospace für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A3CSML / ISIN: US3696043013

04.02.2026 12:26:16

GE Aerospace To Invest Up To $300 Mln In Its Engine Repair Capabilities In Singapore

(RTTNews) - GE Aerospace (GE), the aerospace unit of General Electric Company, Wednesday announced that it is investing up to $300 million in its engine repair capabilities in Singapore as a multi-year investment plan.

This investment is supported by the Singapore Economic Development Board or the EDB and is expected to transform engine repair operations, enabling faster turnaround times, improved connectivity, and a more seamless service experience for customers.

The five-year running plan from 2025 to 2029 will have core components like Advanced automation, digitization, and AI-enabled inspection technologies.

This includes New advanced technology deployment and capabilities expansion, New Module Repair capability for CFM LEAP-1A/1B High-Pressure Turbines, expanded engine component portfolio to enhance regional support as Premier service center for APAC.

In pre-market activity, GE shares were trading at $309.87, up 0.03% on the New York Stock Exchange.

Nachrichten zu GE Aerospace (ex General Electric)

Analysen zu GE Aerospace (ex General Electric)

Aktien in diesem Artikel

GE Aerospace (ex General Electric)

Börse aktuell

EZB-Zinsentscheid im Blick: ATX und DAX schließen schwächer -- US-Börsen schließen tiefer -- Asiens Börsen mehrheitlich in Rot
Sowohl der heimische als auch der deutsche Aktienmarkt steckten am Donnerstag Verluste ein. An den US-Börsen dominierten die Verkäufer. Die Börsen in Fernost wiesen am Donnerstag größtenteils rote Vorzeichen aus.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

