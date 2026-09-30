GE Aerospace a Aktie
WKN DE: A40MS7 / ISIN: CA36968P1080
|
30.09.2026 18:58:01
GE Aerospace vs. Lockheed Martin: Which Industrials Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?
Deciding between GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE) and Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) requires choosing between two different paths. One offers commercial aviation growth while the other provides defense stability for your portfolio. Which is the better buy?
GE Aerospace now operates as a focused aerospace leader after the old GE asplit into three companies in 2024, while Lockheed Martin serves as the world's largest defense contractor. Both companies are essential to the global aviation and defense landscape. Investors often compare them to see if commercial recovery or military spending offers better long-term prospects.
GE Aerospace focuses on the design and maintenance of aircraft engines for both commercial and military use, managing a massive installed base of more than 44,000 commercial and 26,000 military engines. This expansive global footprint creates a reliable and steady stream of high-margin service revenue among industrial stocks that typically lasts for the entire lifespan of the aircraft. The company recently simplified its corporate structure through a series of spin-offs to focus exclusively on these high-growth propulsion and aviation services segments.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu GE Aerospace Shs -A- -CAD hedged- Canadian Depoitary Receipt Hedged Shs -A- Reg S
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu GE Aerospace Shs -A- -CAD hedged- Canadian Depoitary Receipt Hedged Shs -A- Reg S
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|General Electric Co Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.2 Shs
|63 200,00
|-1,98%
|Lockheed Martin Corp Cert Deposito Arg Repr 1 Sh
|41 180,00
|-0,87%
|Lockheed Martin Corp.
|448,40
|-0,33%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerDow stabil -- ATX schließt tief im Minus -- DAX verliert Kampf um 25.000-Punkte-Marke -- Nikkei schlussendlich beflügelt - kein Handel in China und Hongkong
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Donnerstag mit Verlusten. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt notierte tiefer. Der US-Leitindex bewegt sich seitwärts. An den Börsen in Asien waren am Donnerstag erneut positive Vorzeichen zu beobachten.