General Electric Aktie
WKN: 851144 / ISIN: US3696041033
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02.10.2026 01:20:01
GE Aerospace vs. SpaceX: Which Aerospace Giant Is a Better Stock Buy in 2026?
Investors today face a choice between the storied legacy of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE) and the revolutionary momentum of Space Exploration Technologies(NASDAQ:SPCX). Which of these industrial giants is the better buy?
GE Aerospace focuses on commercial and military propulsion as a pure-play aerospace leader. Meanwhile, Space Exploration Technologies, commonly known as SpaceX, provides launch services and global broadband connectivity. They represent different eras of engineering excellence and market dominance.
GE Aerospace is a global leader in propulsion, services, and systems. It serves commercial, military, and business aviation customers. Its installed base includes more than 44,000 commercial and 26,000 military aircraft engines. This massive footprint provides a steady stream of high-margin services and parts revenue. By focusing exclusively on aerospace, the company aims to capitalize on the long-term growth of global air travel. The business was split from the old General Electric in 2024, when that company separated into three publicly traded businesses.
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