General Electric Aktie

General Electric für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 851144 / ISIN: US3696041033

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
02.10.2026 01:20:01

GE Aerospace vs. SpaceX: Which Aerospace Giant Is a Better Stock Buy in 2026?

Investors today face a choice between the storied legacy of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE) and the revolutionary momentum of Space Exploration Technologies(NASDAQ:SPCX). Which of these industrial giants is the better buy?

GE Aerospace focuses on commercial and military propulsion as a pure-play aerospace leader. Meanwhile, Space Exploration Technologies, commonly known as SpaceX, provides launch services and global broadband connectivity. They represent different eras of engineering excellence and market dominance.

GE Aerospace is a global leader in propulsion, services, and systems. It serves commercial, military, and business aviation customers. Its installed base includes more than 44,000 commercial and 26,000 military aircraft engines. This massive footprint provides a steady stream of high-margin services and parts revenue. By focusing exclusively on aerospace, the company aims to capitalize on the long-term growth of global air travel. The business was split from the old General Electric in 2024, when that company separated into three publicly traded businesses.

Continue reading

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu GE Aerospace Shs -A- -CAD hedged- Canadian Depoitary Receipt Hedged Shs -A- Reg S

mehr Nachrichten
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu General Electric Co.

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

General Electric Co Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.2 Shs 63 200,00 -1,98% General Electric Co Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.2 Shs
Tesla 316,00 0,11% Tesla

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

07:18 Rohstoffe im 3. Quartal 2026: Die Gewinner und Verlierer bei Öl, Gold und Co.
07:18 Kryptowährungen im 3. Quartal 2026: Quartalsbilanz von Bitcoin, Ether & Co.
07:18 September 2026: Das sind die besten und schlechtesten DAX-Aktien
01.10.26 September 2026: So performten die ATX-Aktien im vergangenen Monat
01.10.26 3. Quartal 2026: So performten die DAX-Aktien im abgelaufenen Jahresviertel

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX vor wenig bewegtem Start -- DAX freundlich erwartet -- Asiens Börsen im Minus - kein Handel in Shanghai
Der heimische Aktienmarkt wird zum Wochenschluss kaum verändert erwartet. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt dürfte am Freitag mit Gewinnen starten. An den Börsen in Asien geht es am Freitag nach unten.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen