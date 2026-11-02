GE Aerospace vs. SpaceX: Which Flight Giant's Stock Is a Better Buy for 2027?

The race to the skies is evolving as legacy aviation giants meet private space pioneers. Deciding between GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE) and Space Exploration Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:SPCX) depends on your appetite for growth versus stability.

GE Aerospace focuses on the core machinery of flight, powering thousands of commercial and military aircraft worldwide. Space Exploration Technologies, colloquially known as SpaceX, aims to revolutionize orbital access and global connectivity. Both companies lead their respective aerospace markets but offer vastly different financial profiles for investors looking toward 2027.

GE Aerospace specializes in the machinery of flight, making it a prominent name among industrial stocks and commercial manufacturers. It designs, manufactures, and services a massive installed base of roughly 50,000 commercial and 30,000 military engines worldwide. The company generates steady, recurring revenue through its extensive global service network, which has maintained these critical aviation units for many decades.

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