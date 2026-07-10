GE Aerospace a Aktie
WKN DE: A40MS7 / ISIN: CA36968P1080
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10.07.2026 14:10:01
GE Aerospace vs. StandardAero: Which Industrials Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?
The aerospace sector is soaring as global flight demand reaches new heights. If you’re choosing between GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE) and StandardAero (NYSE:SARO), which stock is the better buy?GE Aerospace operates primarily as an engine manufacturer with a massive global footprint of commercial and military turbines. StandardAero serves as an independent provider of maintenance and repair services across the entire aviation ecosystem. Both companies benefit from increased flight activity, but they operate at different stages of the aircraft life cycle.GE Aerospace sells jet and turboprop engines to commercial, military, and business aviation clients, relying on a massive installed base of over 44,000 commercial engines that generate high-margin service revenue for decades. The company maintains a strong competitive position as a leading manufacturer for the world's most popular aircraft while operating within the industrial stocks category. It serves a diverse range of customers across the global aviation landscape by providing both original equipment and comprehensive long-term maintenance solutions.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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