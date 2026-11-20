GE Aerospace Aktie
WKN DE: A3CSML / ISIN: US3696043013
|
20.11.2026 13:00:59
GE Aerospace Warns Shareholders Against Potemkin's Mini-Tender Offer
(RTTNews) - GE Aerospace (GE), an aerospace and defense company, Friday said it has received notice of an unsolicited mini-tender offer by Potemkin Limited to purchase up to 10,000 of its shares for $186 per share in cash. The offer represents less than 0.001% of the company's outstanding shares.
Mini-tender offers seek to acquire less than 5% of a company's outstanding shares and are therefore subject to fewer disclosure and procedural requirements under U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission rules than larger tender offers.
Potemkin's offer price is 34.88% below its closing share price of $285.64 on October 23, 2026, the last trading day before the offer commenced. It is also 41.67% below the stock's closing price of $318.88 on November 19, 2026.
The company said it does not endorse the offer and has advised shareholders not to tender their shares, citing the significant discount to the current market price.
GE Aerospace recommended that shareholders who have already tendered their shares withdraw them in accordance with Potemkin's offering documents.
The SEC has cautioned investors that mini-tender offers may catch shareholders off guard and result in securities being sold at below-market prices.
In pre-market trading on the NYSE, GE Aerospace shares are down 0.55% after closing at $318.88 on Thursday.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu GE Aerospace (ex General Electric)
Analysen zu GE Aerospace (ex General Electric)
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|GE Aerospace (ex General Electric)
|280,15
|-3,68%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerSchwache Börsenstimmung: ATX und DAX gehen tiefrot ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen letztlich im Sinkflug -- Kräftige Verluste an den Börsen in Asien - Nikkei schließt auf Siebenmonatstief
Der heimische Aktienmarkt verzeichnete vor dem Wochenende kräftige Verluste. Auch am deutschen Markt prägten rote Vorzeichen das Bild. An der Wall Street übernahmen die Bären das Ruder. Asiens Börsen präsentierten sich am Freitag tiefrot.