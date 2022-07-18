Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
18.07.2022 14:51:34

GE Announces Brand Names For Future Public Companies; GE Aerospace To Own GE Trademark

(RTTNews) - General Electric Company (GE) announced the brand names of the future companies it will create through planned separation into three global, investment-grade public companies. GE HealthCare will be the name of the healthcare business. The existing energy portfolio of businesses, including Renewable Energy, Power, Digital, and Energy Financial Services, will come together under the brand name GE Vernova. The aviation business will be branded as GE Aerospace. Following the completion of the planned spin-off, shares of GE HealthCare will be listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol, GEHC.

GE plans to execute the tax-free spin-off of GE HealthCare in early 2023. In early 2024, it plans to execute the tax-free spin-off of GE Vernova. Following these spin-offs, GE will be an aviation-focused company, GE Aerospace. GE Aerospace would own the GE trademark and would provide long-term licenses to the other companies.

