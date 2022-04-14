GE Appliances Recalls 155,000 Refrigerators Due Fall Hazard

(RTTNews) - GE Appliances has recalled about 155,000 GE-brand free-standing french door refrigerators due to risk of fall.

According to Consumer Products Safety Commission, the freezer handle can detach when a consumer tries to open the freezer drawer, posing a fall hazard to the consumer.

The recall involves six models of GE-brand French Door Refrigerators with bottom freezers in fingerprint resistant stainless steel, which were manufactured from February 2020 through August 2021. The refrigerators are 36 inches wide.

The affected model numbers are GFE26JYMKFFS, GFE26JYMNFFS GNE27EYMKFFS, GNE27EYMNFFS, GNE27JYMKFFS, and GNE27JYMNFFS.

The company said it has received 71 reports of the freezer drawer handle detaching, resulting in 37 reported injuries, including three serious fall injuries.

The customers have been requested to contact GE Appliances to determine if their unit is part of the recall and to schedule a free in-home service call to have the freezer's handle mounting fasteners replaced and the handle re-installed and for instructions for safe use pending a repair.

The recalled products were sold at The Home Depot, Lowe's, Best Buy and other home improvement and home appliance stores nationwide and online at Lowes.com and BestBuy.com from February 2020 through January 2022 for between $1,900 and $2,500, depending on the model.