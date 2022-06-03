GE Digital Recognized as a Leader in 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Manufacturing Execution Systems

GE Digital, a leading and innovative provider of solutions in the Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES) market, today announced that it has been positioned by Gartner® as a Leader in the Magic Quadrant for Manufacturing Execution Systems for its Proficy® Smart Factory (MES) software solution.1 The evaluation was based on specific criteria that analyzed the company’s overall completeness of vision and ability to execute.

Magic Quadrant reports are a culmination of rigorous, fact-based research in specific markets, providing a wide-angle view of the relative positions of the providers in markets where growth is high and provider differentiation is distinct. Providers are positioned into four quadrants: Leaders, Challengers, Visionaries, and Niche Players. The research enables you to get the most from market analysis in alignment with your unique business and technology needs.

GE Digital also scored among the top two vendors out of 19 recognized in the Critical Capabilities for Manufacturing Execution Systems report across the four Use Cases Gartner measured: 4.06 out of 5.00 in Continuous Process Manufacturing, 3.98 out of 5.00 in Complex Discrete Manufacturing, 4.00 out of 5.00 in Batch/Repetitive Flow Manufacturing, and 4.08 out of 5.00 in Highly Regulated Industries.

"Smart manufacturing initiatives are changing the focus of manufacturers from internally focused, plant-specific functionality to more end-to-end solutions, changing MES from plant monitoring to a key data and intelligence source for the enterprise and supply chain,” said Rick Franzosa and Christian Hestermann, authors of the Gartner Critical Capabilities for Manufacturing Execution Systems.

GE Digital offers process, discrete, and mixed manufacturing capabilities from a single application. GE Digital’s product portfolio strategy takes advantage of cloud-native deployment, enterprise system management with zero-downtime upgrades, new microservices technologies to meld MES and IIoT capabilities, and a low-code / no-code application development environment and common configuration hub in the company’s Proficy® Operations Hub software.

"It is a great honor to be named a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for MES,” said Richard Kenedi, General Manager for GE Digital’s Manufacturing and Digital Plant business. "We believe this important recognition is confirmation of our ability to deliver critical outcomes such as improved efficiency, higher quality, and reduced waste to manufacturers around the world regardless of their industry, the size of their in-house staff, their budget, or the starting level of their digital transformation maturity.”

Click on these links to view a complimentary copy of the Magic Quadrant and Critical Capabilities reports to learn more about GE Digital’s strengths and cautions, among other provider offerings.

Click on this link for more information about GE Digital’s solutions for the Manufacturing industry.

Gartner disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Gartner and Magic Quadrant are registered trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

1 Source: Gartner, "Magic Quadrant for Manufacturing Execution Systems,” Rick Franzosa, Christian Hestermann, 31 May 2022.

Gartner, Critical Capabilities for Manufacturing Execution Systems, By Rick Franzosa, Christian Hestermann, 31 May 2022

About GE Digital

GE Digital transforms how our customers solve their toughest challenges by putting industrial data to work. Our mission is to bring simplicity, speed, and scale to digital transformation activities, with industrial software that delivers breakthrough business outcomes. GE Digital’s product portfolio – including grid optimization and analytics, asset and operations performance management, and manufacturing operations and automation – helps industrial companies in the utility, power generation, oil & gas, aviation, and manufacturing sectors change the way industry works. For more information, visit www.ge.com/digital.

© 2022 General Electric. All rights reserved. GE, the GE logo, and Proficy are either registered trademarks or trademarks of General Electric in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220603005357/en/