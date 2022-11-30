|
30.11.2022 12:19:13
GE Expands Field Execution Best Practice “Live Outage” in Europe and in the Middle East
Live Outage” approach utilizes digital solutions to improve the field execution experience with standardized procedures while maintaining safety best practices It was kicked off in the United States to help complete 7F outages with a substantial reduction in cycle timeThe best practice is now
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "General Electric Co. (GE) "
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "General Electric Co. (GE) "
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!