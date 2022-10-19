GE Healthcare and AMC Health to Partner in Remote Patient Monitoring to Provide Patients with Chronic and Post-Acute Care in the Home

GE Healthcare and AMC Health today announced a collaboration that allows clinicians to offer Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) as a virtual care solution that extends patient care outside the hospital to the home environment. The combination of GE Healthcare’s acute patient monitoring capabilities in the hospital setting, along with AMC Health’s expertise in RPM solutions leveraging an FDA Class II 510(k)-cleared platform with analytics will extend the continuum of non-acute care for patients after being discharged from the hospital.

"Pairing AMC Health’s Remote Patient Monitoring suite with GE Healthcare’s clinical monitoring offering will extend care beyond the clinical setting and enable more patients to continue to receive quality care from the comfort of their homes, delivering healthcare without limits,” said Ashutosh Banerjee, General Manager Diagnostic Cardiology and Remote Patient Monitoring, GE Healthcare. "AMC Health was selected as our partner due to their established and proven success engaging with patients to measure numerous biometrics in the home to extend the continuum of care.”

Nearly half of all Americans, more than 133 million, live with a chronic disease1 and almost a third of the population lives with multiple chronic conditions, contributing to 90 percent of the 4 trillion-dollar annual national health care expenditure2,3. The management of these costly chronic conditions involves monitoring, surveillance and ensuring the patient adheres to their care plan, to avoid deterioration of their condition or unnecessary, costly hospital admissions. Leveraging AMC Health’s RPM platform and data analytics, hospitals, payers, and providers can implement a seamless strategy to coordinate care transitions as well as influence healthy behaviors, and with clinician guidance, also promote self-management of chronic conditions.

The companies are collaborating to meet the market need for a scalable RPM solution that applies analytics and risk stratification to identify anticipated patient demand for future services, which could include admissions or readmissions. Coupling AMC Health’s broad suite of solutions and GE Healthcare’s large install base in the US could ultimately bring these RPM solutions to more health care providers and patients.

AMC Health’s holistic solution allows a clinical team to focus on the whole patient and their unique, often complex health conditions. Utilizing an RPM solution that is tailored to each individual allows for effective treatment, providing patients with access to easy-to-use, convenient monitoring technology outside the hospital walls, while providing near real-time data to their clinician in support of treatment decisions. Home monitoring of biometrics for patients with chronic conditions like diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and hypertension, for example, provides the care team with episodic data, providing a more complete picture of the patient’s condition.

"We are excited about this collaboration with GE Healthcare,” said Nesim Bildirici, CEO of AMC Health. "AMC Health is proud to align with a global leader in healthcare innovation and add our suite of RPM and Virtual Care Solutions to their extensive portfolio of global health system and hospital monitoring solutions.”

RPM is complementary to GE Healthcare’s existing hospital-based virtual care environments of Command Center, MURAL Virtual ICU and Digital Central Monitoring Unit which together offer one of the widest ranges of virtual care solutions available. GE Healthcare and AMC Health ultimately aim to collaborate to integrate this hospital data and home data together into the Edison Health database (part of GE Healthcare’s Edison Health platform) so that hospitals can monitor their patients post discharge, from home, as well. It will provide clinicians with longitudinal data for more complete information when decision making related to patient health.

About AMC Health:

Founded in 2002, AMC Health’s Virtual Care and Remote Patient Monitoring suite of solutions leverages a superior analytics platform and a simple user interface which integrates easily into clinical workflows. AMC Health’s advanced, real-time, analytics-driven, virtual care solutions have driven outstanding and measurable outcomes to hundreds of thousands of patients across the healthcare continuum, including payers, provider systems and governmental agencies. Its FDA Class II 510(k)-cleared, clinical decision support platform is combined with end-to-end, clinical and support RPM services that enable healthcare organizations to confidently extend their services beyond the four walls of hospital and ambulatory clinic settings. AMC Health's unparalleled corpus of peer-reviewed, published studies highlight clinical improvements for conditions including heart failure, diabetes, and hypertension, resulting in reductions in hospital admissions and substantial financial returns on investment. For more information, visit www.amchealth.com.

About GE Healthcare:

GE Healthcare is the $17.7 billion healthcare business of GE (NYSE: GE). As a leading global medical technology, pharmaceutical diagnostics and digital solutions innovator, GE Healthcare enables clinicians to make faster, more informed decisions through intelligent devices, data analytics, applications and services, supported by its Edison intelligence platform. With over 100 years of healthcare industry experience and around 48,000 employees globally, the company operates at the center of an ecosystem working toward precision health, digitizing healthcare, helping drive productivity and improve outcomes for patients, providers, health systems and researchers around the world.

Follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and Insights, or visit our website www.gehealthcare.com for more information.

____________________ 1 Spyglass report – "Healthcare without Bounds – Trends in Remote Patient Monitoring” October 2019 2 Buttorff C, Ruder T, Bauman M. Multiple Chronic Conditions in the United States [PDF -393kb] Santa Monica, CA: Rand Corp.; 2017 3 National Health Expenditure Data: Historical. Center for Medicare & Medicaid Services. December 15, 2021. Accessed May 5, 2022. https://www.cms.gov/Research-Statistics-Data-and-Systems/Statistics-Trends-and-Reports/NationalHealthExpendData/NationalHealthAccountsHistorical

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221019005417/en/