GE Healthcare Announces Collaboration to Advance Digital Transformation of Pathology

GE Healthcare and Tribun Health have entered a collaboration with the intent to provide digital pathology departmental solutions that give healthcare providers a more holistic view of patient records. The alliance intends to bring a data management solution by interfacing Tribun’s Health Suite data into GE Healthcare’s solution, such as GE Healthcare’s vendor neutral archive (VNA), Edison Datalogue. It is expected to focus on making digital pathology images and results an integrated part of the imaging patient record within the VNA; the availability of more accurate pathology reports in less time, created with the assistance of artificial intelligence (AI) provided by Tribun’s Health Suite; and fostering collaboration among pathologists and clinicians through availability of data in a consolidated location. Having pathology information is critical, especially in oncology, to enable collaboration, while improving the speed of diagnosis.

The market is rapidly evolving towards data-driven healthcare. In addition, the shortage of clinicians and increase in oncology cases globally are driving the need for development of AI to support early detection of cancers1.

"The oncology care pathway is one of the most complex with multiple steps involving a variety of specialists, complex tools, frequent decisions and large data sets,” said Nalinikanth Gollagunta, CEO of Enterprise Digital Solutions at GE Healthcare. "With this digital pathology collaboration, we continue our journey towards simplifying the oncology care pathway with improved data management, the digitization of pathology and streamlined data access. Tribun Health is an important collaborator to achieve this objective and build on GE Healthcare's enterprise approach to bringing clinical depth and AI at the point of care."

GE Healthcare and Tribun Health provide complementary solutions to streamline the oncology care pathway across the enterprise and support clinical teams delivering the best care to their patients. Edison Datalogue is GE Healthcare’s solution to unify and intelligently manage patient data, images and enterprise imaging content. The Tribun Health Suite is a leading AI-powered end-to-end computational pathology for diagnostics, prognosis and drug development. Tribun was awarded the 2022 Best in KLAS award for Digital Pathology solutions with extensive experience and has many large installations worldwide. Adding the pathology suite enables GE Healthcare to offer a full solution for patient data management.

"I am delighted with the implementation of this partnership with GE Healthcare which builds on existing relationships between our companies,” said Jean-François Pomerol, CEO at Tribun Health. "It will allow us to offer our customers a solution that interfaces easily between CaloPix, the reference solution for digital pathology, and GE's Enterprise Imaging products. This will promote interoperability of healthcare data, cooperation between clinicians and help to further clinical research.”

About GE Healthcare:

GE Healthcare is the $17.7 billion healthcare business of GE (NYSE: GE). As a leading global medical technology, pharmaceutical diagnostics and digital solutions innovator, GE Healthcare enables clinicians to make faster, more informed decisions through intelligent devices, data analytics, applications and services, supported by its Edison intelligence platform. With over 100 years of healthcare industry experience and around 48,000 employees globally, the company operates at the center of an ecosystem working toward precision health, digitizing healthcare, helping drive productivity and improve outcomes for patients, providers, health systems and researchers around the world.

About Tribun Health:

Tribun Health empowers confident decisions. The Paris based, privately held company addresses a significant, fast-growing, and unmet need for expert end-to-end pathology department digitalization. Tribun Health is a pioneer in digital pathology workflow solutions with image acquisition (Macro), image storage/organization, web-based image management system (IMS), image analysis using AI-powered deep and machine learning algorithms, remote case sharing with peer review and reporting. Tribun Health's award-winning core platform, CaloPix, is considered the industry leader winning the Best in Klas 2022 award for the most successful digital pathology provider in Europe. Tribun Health's extensive, decade long expertise drives confidence for laboratories looking for a seamless transition to a digital pathology platform. https://www.tribun.health

1 The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that there will be a shortage of 15 million health professionals by 2030.

