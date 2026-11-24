GE HealthCare Technologies Aktie
WKN DE: A3D3G6 / ISIN: US36266G1076
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24.11.2026 16:21:12
GE HealthCare Expands CT Portfolio With New Imaging Systems, AI Tools
(RTTNews) - GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (GEHC), a global healthcare technology and solutions provider, announced Tuesday a series of computed tomography (CT) imaging and workflow enhancements, including a new CT platform and expanded artificial intelligence-enabled capabilities across its portfolio.
The announcements come ahead of the Radiological Society of North America's 2026 Annual Meeting, scheduled for November 29 to December 3 in Chicago.
The new offerings include the Revolution Altitude CT platform, expanded imaging capabilities for the Revolution Ascend and Revolution Apex systems, and the CT ONE User Interface, designed to simplify scanner operation and improve workflow efficiency for technologists.
Revolution Altitude combines a new Lumia detector with scalable tube technology and TrueFidelity deep learning image reconstruction. The system is engineered to reduce electronic noise by up to 30 percent and support radiation dose reductions of up to 76 percent. The platform is CE marked but remains 510(k) pending with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and is not available for sale in the United States.
The CT ONE interface features a streamlined display and a Simple Settings mode designed to reduce clicks by up to 75 percent compared with the company's previous interface.
Additionally, GE HealthCare is expanding its AW ONE visualization and workflow ecosystem, which offers more than 50 AI-enabled clinical applications. New capabilities include PACS integration, spectral CT visualization tools, automated cardiac analysis and deep learning-based image reformatting for head and lower-extremity scans.
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