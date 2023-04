GE Healthcare Is Set to Ride the AI Trend. Here's Why That's Good for Investors.

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ: GEHC), a spinoff from General Electric , is due to report first-quarter earnings on April 25. The stock is up more than 46% so far this year, and the company is using artificial intelligence (AI) to improve healthcare efficiencies.A lot of companies are throwing around the AI buzzword these days, as it seems to be good for drawing investors' interest. However, there are healthcare companies that are applying machine learning in nearly every part of their business, and GE HealthCare is one such example.In January, shortly after splitting off from GE, GE HealthCare bought the French company Impactis, which uses computed tomography (CT) interventional guidance to help surgeons. The process uses CT to guide needles in a wide range of procedures. In April, GE HealthCare said it is developing CT-navigation to give clinicians real-time 3D CT images to guide stereotactic needs for biopsies, drainage, therapeutics, and other applications.