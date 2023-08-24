GE HealthCare Management to Present at September Investor Conferences

GE HealthCare (Nasdaq: GEHC), is announcing today that members of its senior management team will be presenting at the following investor conferences next month.

Wells Fargo 2023 Healthcare Conference – September 7, 2023 at 8:00 am ET in Boston

Morgan Stanley 21st Annual Global Healthcare Conference – September 12, 2023 at 1:35 pm ET in New York City

These events can be accessed by visiting GE HealthCare’s Investor Relations website: https://investor.gehealthcare.com/news-events/events on the dates and times listed above.

About GE HealthCare Technologies Inc.

GE HealthCare is a leading global medical technology, pharmaceutical diagnostics, and digital solutions innovator, dedicated to providing integrated solutions, services, and data analytics to make hospitals more efficient, clinicians more effective, therapies more precise, and patients healthier and happier. Serving patients and providers for more than 100 years, GE HealthCare is advancing personalized, connected, and compassionate care, while simplifying the patient’s journey across the care pathway. Together our Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics businesses help improve patient care from diagnosis, to therapy, to monitoring. We are a $18.3 billion business with 50,000 employees working to create a world where healthcare has no limits.

Follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Insights for the latest news, or visit our website gehealthcare.com for more information.

