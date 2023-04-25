GE HealthCare Q1 Profit Down, Declares Dividend; Confirms FY23 View

(RTTNews) - Precision care innovator GE HealthCare Technologies, Inc. (GEHC) reported Tuesday that its first-quarter net income attributable to shareholders was $189 million, down from last year's $389 million.

Earnings per share were $0.41, lower than $0.86 last year. Adjusted earnings per share were $0.85, compared to $0.96 a year ago.

On average, four analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Total revenues increased 8 percent to $4.71 billion from last year's $4.34 billion with strong revenue growth across all of business segments and regions as supply chain challenges eased. The Street was looking for revenues of $4.63 billion for the quarter. Organic revenue growth was 12 percent.

Further, the Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.03 per share. Shareholders of record as of the close of business on May 23 will be eligible to receive the dividend, which will be payable on June 15.

Looking ahead for full year 2023, the company continues to expect adjusted earnings per share in the range of $3.60 to $3.75, representing 7 percent to 11 percent growth. This compares to 2022 Standalone adjusted earnings per share of $3.38.

Organic revenue growth is still expected in the range of 5 percent to 7 percent year-over-year.

