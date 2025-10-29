GE HealthCare Q3 Profit Down, Beats Street; Lifts Low-end Of FY25 Adj. EPS View, Backs Revenue View

(RTTNews) - GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (GEHC), while reporting weak third-quarter profit but above the market estimates, on Wednesday raised the lower end of fiscal 2025 adjusted earnings per share and confirmed organic revenue growth view.

In the pre-market activity, GE HealthCare shares were losing around 2 percent to trade at $77.98.

For fiscal 2025, the company now expects adjusted earnings per share in the range of $4.51 to $4.63, compared to previously expected $4.43 to $4.63. The prior year's adjusted earnings per share were $4.49.

The Wall Street analysts on average expect the company to report earnings of $4.52 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company continues to expect organic revenue growth of approximately 3% year-over-year and adjusted EBIT margin of 15.2% to 15.4%, reflecting a decline of 110 bps to 90 bps versus 2024 Adjusted EBIT margin of 16.3%.

Bilateral U.S. and China tariffs introduced this year continue and will rise on November 10 to a rate of 54% for U.S. tariffs imposed on goods imported from China to the U.S. and to 34% for Chinese tariffs on goods exported from the U.S. to China.

In the third quarter, the company's earnings totaled $446 million or $0.98 per share, compared with $470 million or $1.02 per share last year.

Adjusted earnings were $490 million or $1.07 per share for the period. Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.05 per share.

The company's revenue for the period rose 5.8% to $5.143 billion from $4.863 billion last year.

GE HealthCare said it delivered robust orders with growth across all segments in the third quarter, led by customer demand for differentiated solutions and a healthy capital equipment environment.

