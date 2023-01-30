Bitcoin & Co. gebührenfrei kaufen - Smarter Einstieg ohne Zusatzkosten mit der Krypto-Plattform BISON.-w-
30.01.2023 12:53:01

GE HealthCare Q4 Net Income Declines, Organic Revenues Up 13%; Reaffirms 2023 Guidance

(RTTNews) - GE HealthCare (GEHC) reported that its fourth-quarter adjusted EPS was $1.31 compared to $1.36, prior year. Standalone adjusted EPS for the fourth quarter of 2022 was estimated at $1.06, which included the impact of standalone costs, interest, and tax. Adjusted EBIT was $844 million compared to $827 million. Adjusted EBIT margin was 17.1% versus 18.0%, impacted by inflation, mix, planned R&D investment, and foreign exchange headwinds, partially offset by price and volume gains. Standalone adjusted EBIT margin for the fourth quarter of 2022 is estimated at 16.1%.

Fourth quarter net income was $554 million compared to $564 million for the prior year. Earnings per share was $1.21 compared to $1.24.

Revenues were $4.9 billion, increased 8% and up 13% on an organic basis year-over-year, driven by growth in Imaging, Patient Care Solutions, and Ultrasound.

GE HealthCare CEO Peter Arduini said, "GE HealthCare delivered strong revenue growth in the fourth quarter and full year 2022 driven by robust end market demand, improved pricing, and easing supply chain pressures."

Imaging revenues were $2.7 billion, increased 11% and up 18% on an organic basis year-over-year. The revenue growth was driven by Molecular Imaging and Computed Tomography, Magnetic Resonance, and surgery.

The company reaffirmed its guidance for full year 2023 and introduced adjusted EPS guidance. Organic revenue growth is anticipated in the range of 5% to 7% year-over-year. Adjusted EBIT margin is expected in the range of 15.0% to 15.5%. Adjusted EPS is expected in the range of $3.60 to $3.75.

