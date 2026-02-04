GE HealthCare Technologies Aktie

GE HealthCare Technologies für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A3D3G6 / ISIN: US36266G1076

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
04.02.2026 13:02:44

GE HealthCare Q4 Results Beat Street; Sees FY26 Earnings Above Market

(RTTNews) - GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (GEHC), while reporting fourth-quarter profit and revenues above market estimates, on Wednesday issued fiscal 2026 earnings view, above the Street.

In pre-market activity on Nasdaq, the shares were gaining around 2 percent to trade at $80.03.

GE HealthCare President and CEO Peter Arduini said, "We entered 2026 with momentum driven by a differentiated innovation pipeline. While the macro environment remains dynamic, we are focused on delivering profitable growth, strong cash flow,... "

Looking ahead for fiscal 2026, the company projects adjusted earnings per share in the range of $4.95 to $5.15, representing 7.9 percent to 12.3 percent growth, and organic revenue growth of 3.0 percent to 4.0 percent, both from last year.

The Wall Street analysts on average expect the company to report earnings of $4.93 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Adjusted EBIT margin is projected to be 15.8 percent to 16.1 percent, reflecting an expansion of 50 bps to 80 bps year-over-year.

The company expects 2026 tariff impact to be lower than 2025, based on current rates.

In the fourth quarter, GE HealthCare's net income attributable totaled $589 million or $1.29 per share, lower than $720 million or $1.57 per share last year.

Adjusted earnings were $659 million or $1.44 per share for the period, compared to $666 million or $1.45 per share last year.

Analysts expected earnings of $1.40 per share for the quarter.

However, operating income grew to $827 million from $801 million a year ago.

The company's revenue for the period rose 7.1 percent to $5.698 billion from $5.319 billion last year. The Street was looking for revenues of $5.60 billion.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu GE HealthCare Technologies

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu GE HealthCare Technologies

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

GE HealthCare Technologies 69,74 -0,30% GE HealthCare Technologies

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

02.02.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. im Januar 2026: Monatsbilanz der Kryptowährungen
02.02.26 Januar 2026: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen im abgelaufenen Monat
01.02.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 5
01.02.26 KW 5: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
01.02.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 5: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

EZB-Zinsentscheid im Blick: ATX und DAX schließen schwächer -- US-Börsen schließen tiefer -- Asiens Börsen mehrheitlich in Rot
Sowohl der heimische als auch der deutsche Aktienmarkt steckten am Donnerstag Verluste ein. An den US-Börsen dominierten die Verkäufer. Die Börsen in Fernost wiesen am Donnerstag größtenteils rote Vorzeichen aus.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen