GE HealthCare Q4 Results Beat Street; Sees FY26 Earnings Above Market

(RTTNews) - GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (GEHC), while reporting fourth-quarter profit and revenues above market estimates, on Wednesday issued fiscal 2026 earnings view, above the Street.

In pre-market activity on Nasdaq, the shares were gaining around 2 percent to trade at $80.03.

GE HealthCare President and CEO Peter Arduini said, "We entered 2026 with momentum driven by a differentiated innovation pipeline. While the macro environment remains dynamic, we are focused on delivering profitable growth, strong cash flow,... "

Looking ahead for fiscal 2026, the company projects adjusted earnings per share in the range of $4.95 to $5.15, representing 7.9 percent to 12.3 percent growth, and organic revenue growth of 3.0 percent to 4.0 percent, both from last year.

The Wall Street analysts on average expect the company to report earnings of $4.93 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Adjusted EBIT margin is projected to be 15.8 percent to 16.1 percent, reflecting an expansion of 50 bps to 80 bps year-over-year.

The company expects 2026 tariff impact to be lower than 2025, based on current rates.

In the fourth quarter, GE HealthCare's net income attributable totaled $589 million or $1.29 per share, lower than $720 million or $1.57 per share last year.

Adjusted earnings were $659 million or $1.44 per share for the period, compared to $666 million or $1.45 per share last year.

Analysts expected earnings of $1.40 per share for the quarter.

However, operating income grew to $827 million from $801 million a year ago.

The company's revenue for the period rose 7.1 percent to $5.698 billion from $5.319 billion last year. The Street was looking for revenues of $5.60 billion.

