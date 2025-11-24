GE HealthCare Submits 510(k) Application To FDA For New Photon-Counting CT System

(RTTNews) - GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (GEHC) announced on Monday that it has submitted a 510(k) application to the U.S. FDA for Photonova Spectra, its new photon-counting CT system powered by proprietary Deep Silicon detector technology and advanced AI algorithms.

This system is built to provide ultra-high-definition images, broad coverage, and better material separation, marking a big leap in CT technology. By counting individual X-ray photons, it boosts both spectral and spatial resolution, which helps give doctors clearer and more detailed diagnostic info.

