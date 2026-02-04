GE HealthCare Technologies Aktie
WKN DE: A3D3G6 / ISIN: US36266G1076
|
04.02.2026 16:58:25
GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Climbs 5% Over Revenue Growth In Q4
(RTTNews) - Stock of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (GEHC) is moving up about 5 percent on Wednesday morning trading over announcement of fourth-quarter financial results, reporting total revenues of $5.698 billion compared to $5.319 billion in the previous year.
The company's shares are currently trading at $83.39 on the Nasdaq, up 5.85 percent or $4.73. The stock opened at $79.07 and has climbed as high as $85.54 so far in today's session. Over the past year, it has traded in a range of $57.65 to $94.80.
However, net income declined to $602 million compared to last year's $737 million.
