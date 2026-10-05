GE HealthCare To Acquire SOFIE Biosciences For $945M;Stock Up

(RTTNews) - GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (GEHC) on Monday announced a definitive agreement to acquire SOFIE Biosciences from Trilantic North America for $945 million in cash.

The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2027, subject to regulatory approvals and other closing conditions, with SOFIE becoming part of GE HealthCare's Pharmaceutical Diagnostics segment.

SOFIE operates 15 U.S. manufacturing sites with 21 cyclotrons and provides PET radiopharmaceutical manufacturing services.

The acquisition will expand GE HealthCare's U.S. radiopharmaceutical footprint and strengthen its "final mile" supply capabilities for F18-labeled PET products.

SOFIE manufactures GE HealthCare's Flyrcado (flurpiridaz F18 injection) and will continue supplying products from other radiopharmaceutical providers after the transaction closes.

The deal also provides GE HealthCare with U.S. rights to FAPI-74, a Phase 3 PET radiotracer with potential applications across multiple cancer types.

GE HealthCare expects the acquisition to be accretive to revenue growth, adjusted EBIT margin and adjusted EPS in the first full year of ownership.

GEHC shares Friday's closed at $64.29, up 0.48%. In the premarket, stock is up 0.96% at $64.91.