GE Healthcare’s AIR Recon DL Technology Recognized by Popular Science Magazine in the ‘Best of What’s New’ Awards

GE Healthcare announced today that it was recognized in the annual ‘Best of What’s New’ awards by Popular Science Magazine. The award highlights GE Healthcare’s AIR Recon DL technology and the benefits it brings to the healthcare industry.

"We are honored to receive this award,” said Jie Xue, President and CEO, Magnetic Resonance at GE Healthcare. "AIR Recon DL was developed with the customer and patient in mind. We’re proud that we made AI part of the radiologists and technologists day-to-day imaging operations, and also enhanced the patient experience while being scanned. AIR Recon DL has benefited nearly 5.5 million patients around the world, and feedback from clinical users has been overwhelmingly positive.i”

Popular Science reviews thousands of products in search of the top 100 innovations—including technologies that represent significant advancements in their categories.

"The Best of What’s New Awards are our way of celebrating the most exciting and ground-breaking innovations of the year. These awards highlight the revolutionary inventions that are helping to improve our daily lives, our society, and our planet,” says Popular Science Technology Editor Rob Verger.

GE Healthcare recently announced US FDA 510(k) clearance of its AIR Recon DL 3D and motion-insensitive PROPELLER imaging sequences. 3D imaging allows for more clinical efficiency, allowing radiologists to eliminate the need for multiple 2D acquisitions - potentially leading to faster diagnosis. Additionally, AIR Recon DL is now compatible with PROPELLER, a motion-insensitive imaging sequence particularly important for anatomies susceptible to motion such as pediatric and neurodegenerative patients, who have difficulty remaining physically still for the duration of an MRI scan. As a result, physicians can get sharper, more accurate images without the need for repeat scans – potentially translating to faster patient throughput, improved scheduling, shorter exam time, and faster diagnosis, helping to create an all-round better patient experience.

The illustration above breaks down GE Healthcare’s advanced AIR Recon DL technology in an easy-to-understand fashion that connects non-engineers/people of all ages to this exciting, industry-leading innovation.

About GE Healthcare:

GE Healthcare is the $17.7 billion healthcare business of GE (NYSE: GE). As a leading global medical technology, pharmaceutical diagnostics and digital solutions innovator, GE Healthcare enables clinicians to make faster, more informed decisions through intelligent devices, data analytics, applications and services, supported by its Edison intelligence platform. With over 100 years of healthcare industry experience and around 48,000 employees globally, the company operates at the center of an ecosystem working toward precision health, digitizing healthcare, helping drive productivity and improve outcomes for patients, providers, health systems and researchers around the world.

iCalculated by IB data with estimation 20 scans per day, 5.5 working day in a week, fully start using AIR Recon DL 4 weeks after delivery, as of November 2022

