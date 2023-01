GE Hitachi Signs Contract for the First North American Small Modular Reactor

First-of-a-kind agreement sets a pathway to deploying the BWRX-300 at OPG’s Darlington siteWILMINGTON, North Carolina—January 27, 2023—GE Hitachi Nuclear Energy (GEH), Ontario Power Generation (OPG), SNC-Lavalin and Aecon have signed a contract for the deployment of a BWRX-300 small modular