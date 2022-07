GE Stock Can Keep Rising After Earnings Beat

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Investors had very low expectations coming into General Electric 's (NYSE: GE) second-quarter earnings report. The global supply chain is still in tatters, inflation remains persistently high, and rising interest rates could push the economy into a significant recession.Despite these headwinds, GE posted strong Q2 results, crushing analysts' estimates. While the industrial giant warned that it will continue to face big challenges in the second half of 2022 and reduced its free cash flow target, investors were relieved that the company didn't cut its earnings guidance. As a result, GE stock rose almost 5% after the earnings release on Tuesday.With the aerospace market recovering rapidly and General Electric making steady progress toward splitting into three companies, GE stock still looks like a great buy for long-term investors.