|
30.10.2022 13:24:00
GE Stock Could Make Investors Rich Thanks to 1 Huge Catalyst
General Electric (NYSE: GE) has disappointed investors in 2022. Supply chain logjams, inflationary headwinds, and other operational problems have forced the company to reduce its guidance multiple times this year.As a result, GE stock has lost a quarter of its value over the past year. However, the industrial giant's plan to split into three companies by early 2024 remains on track. That move could unlock huge upside for GE shareholders over the next few years.General Electric announced its breakup plan in late 2021. The company said it would spin off its healthcare unit as a stand-alone company in early 2023. It would then combine its power, renewable energy, and digital businesses into a single energy-focused entity and spin that off in early 2024. These moves would leave GE as an aviation pure play.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!