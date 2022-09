GE Stock Plunges 18% in 1 Month: It's a Great Time to Buy

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Not long ago, General Electric (NYSE: GE) seemed to be regaining investors' favor. The company posted a big earnings beat in late July, although it did reduce its full-year forecast for free cash flow. As a result, GE stock rallied 29% between mid-July and mid-August.That momentum didn't last. Worries about inflation, rising interest rates, supply chain chaos, and a potential global recession have caused GE stock to tumble 18% over the past month, wiping out nearly all of the gains it made in late July and early August. That has created a fabulous buying opportunity for long-term investors.GE stock slumped more than 10% last week alone. A higher-than-expected August inflation reading contributed to the drop. However, warnings from GE's senior management about continuing supply chain problems have also dragged the stock down.Continue reading