GE Targets GE HealthCare Spin-off Date In The First Week Of January 2023

(RTTNews) - General Electric Co. (GE) announced Monday the first Board of Directors for GE HealthCare, the planned independent company that will be created following its spin-off from GE. The company also announced that it is targeting a spin-off date in the first week of January 2023, subject to final approval from the GE Board of Directors and other customary conditions.

As previously announced, Lawrence Culp, Jr., Chairman and CEO of GE, and CEO of GE Aerospace, will serve as Non-Executive Chairman of GE HealthCare.

Peter Arduini, CEO of GE HealthCare, will also serve as a Director. Arduini will be appointed as GE HealthCare's President and CEO in connection with the spin-off.

GE also announced now the names of eight additional directors who plan to join the GE HealthCare Board. The other directors include Rodney Hochman, President and CEO of Providence; Lloyd Howell, CFO and Treasurer of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co.