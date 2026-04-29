General Electric Aktie

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WKN: 851144 / ISIN: US3696041033

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29.04.2026 14:56:00

GE Vernova: This Brand New Energy Player Could Be the 1 Stock You'll Wish You'd Bought in 2026

GE Vernova (NYSE: GEV) just celebrated its second birthday on April 2, and shareholders are the ones who got a gift. Shares of the energy division spun off from General Electric have rocketed 775% over the past two years.Investors should never get too caught up in past results, though. So the question is whether the company's future looks bright enough to buy GE Vernova stock now. Based on the company's most recent quarterly update, it looks like the answer is yes.Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Aktien in diesem Artikel

GE Vernova 918,80 1,55% GE Vernova
General Electric Co Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.2 Shs 52 750,00 -2,94% General Electric Co Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.2 Shs

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