General Electric Aktie

General Electric ab 0 Euro bei Finanzen invest ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 851144 / ISIN: US3696041033

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11.11.2026 23:05:00

GE Vernova Fell 25% on Data Center Fears. Only About 20% of Its Gas Turbine Customers Are Data Centers. Time to Buy?

The dust from last week's rout of AI-related stocks is settling. But the damage is done. Confidence in these companies' foreseeable futures is weakened. Even names outside the heart of artificial intelligence mania have been upended. Take GE Vernova (NYSE: GEV), for instance, which simply makes power-generating equipment used by some AI data center owners. Shares of this industrial outfit are down 25% since their early October high, with much of this setback materializing just this month following concerning quarterly reports from Alphabet and Nvidia.

There may be some degree of misunderstanding regarding GE Vernova's business, however, that needs to be clarified.

You may be aware that GE Vernova manufactures a number of power-related solutions, ranging from transformers to wind turbines to hydropower equipment. But its leading product line right now is natural gas turbines, accounting for most of last quarter's $6.1 billion in revenue from its power division, which was nearly half of its total top line of $12.6 billion. Sales of this arm's wares improved 25% year over year, while orders for future deliveries of power equipment -- still mostly natural gas turbines -- jumped 178% to $21.8 billion.

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Aktien in diesem Artikel

GE Vernova 738,00 1,12% GE Vernova
General Electric Co Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.2 Shs 71 200,00 5,29% General Electric Co Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.2 Shs

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