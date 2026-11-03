GE Vernova Is Paying $9 Billion for Trench Group. Here's Why the Grid Is Crucial to the Electricity Supercycle.

You're likely aware that the ongoing proliferation of data centers means the already-strained utility industry won't generate enough electricity for the planet's near-future needs. And most investors may also know that the world is increasingly counting on a company called GE Vernova (NYSE: GEV) to supply the necessary power-generating equipment to shore up what Morgan Stanley says is a 38-gigawatt shortfall between now and 2028.

What you may not realize is that the matter isn't solved by simply creating more electricity. Getting it from where it's produced to where it's needed is surprisingly complicated, and that challenge is made worse by the fact that the United States' power grid -- like most other nations' grids -- isn't really ready to deliver. Deloitte says the nation's power industry alone is poised to spend $1.4 trillion on infrastructure between last year and 2030, with comparable outlays expected through 2050.

Given this backdrop, GE Vernova's recent decision to acquire Trench Group makes a lot of sense.

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