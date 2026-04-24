GE Vernova Aktie
WKN DE: A404PC / ISIN: US36828A1016
|
24.04.2026 10:39:00
GE Vernova Just Beat Earnings by a Mile. Is This the Energy Stock to Own Right Now?
The fact that GE Vernova (NYSE: GEV) just walloped its first-quarter earnings estimates isn't exactly surprising. Thanks to the proliferation of artificial intelligence (AI) data centers, the world's suffering a serious shortage of electricity. GE Vernova makes power-producing equipment. End of story.The matter isn't quite so simple for investors who already own or are eying this stock, though. See, the crowd's been bidding GEV shares higher for some time now, anticipating last quarter's smashing success. Now there's a not-so-small valuation problem.GE Vernova turned more than $9.34 billion in revenue into an adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) of $896 million during the three months ending in March. Those numbers are up 16% and 96% year over year, respectively, and measurably better than the $9.25 billion and $772 million analysts were expecting.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu GE Vernova
|
22.04.26
|ROUNDUP: Energietechnikkonzern GE Vernova wird optimistischer - Aktie stark (dpa-AFX)
|
21.04.26
|Ausblick: GE Vernova vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
08.04.26
|Erste Schätzungen: GE Vernova stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)
|
29.01.26
|GE Vernova thinks data centres could lower utility bills — eventually (Financial Times)
|
27.01.26
|Ausblick: GE Vernova präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
13.01.26
|Erste Schätzungen: GE Vernova präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)