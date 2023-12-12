GE Vernova-led Consortium Awarded £1 Bln To Construct Two HVDC Converter Stations For EGL1

(RTTNews) - GE Vernova's Grid Solutions business (GE) and MYTILINEOS Energy & Metals (MYTHY) announced Tuesday that they have been awarded a 1 billion British pound contract by National Grid Electricity Transmission and SP Transmission, part of SP Energy Networks (SPEN), for the U.K.'s first high-capacity east coast subsea link.

Specifically, the GE Vernova-MYTILINEOS consortium was selected to supply and construct two High-Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) converter stations for Eastern Green Link 1 (EGL1), a joint venture between National Grid Electricity Transmission and SP Transmission.

GE Vernova, the consortium leader, and MYTILINEOS will provide the engineering works and technology for the two VSC HVDC converter stations, which form the terminals for the HVDC cable and convert the direct current to alternating current enabling the transmission of electricity into the onshore transmission network. The design phase will begin in January 2024. Construction will begin in 2025.

Under the contract, GE Vernova will supply its VSC HVDC technology from its facilities in Stafford, UK, including its second-generation VSC valve and its state-of-the-art eLumina control system. MYTILINEOS will be responsible for engineering, procurement and construction of civil works, balance of plant and installation of all equipment.