General Electric Aktie
WKN: 851144 / ISIN: US3696041033
|
27.02.2026 11:11:00
GE Vernova Stock: Buy, Sell, or Hold?
Since spinning off and becoming its own company in 2024, GE Vernova (NYSE: GEV) has grown explosively. It's a global leader in energy infrastructure with a diversified portfolio. As energy demand becomes increasingly insatiable, GE Vernova's growth story is compelling. But has the stock reached unsustainable levels, or should investors increase their position? Let's evaluate whether GE Vernova is a buy, sell, or hold.GE Vernova's growth in 2025 was impressive. For the 2025 year, orders were up 34%. The company's backlog grew a whopping $31.2 billion, and revenue increased 9%. GE Vernova's outlook is so strong that the company raised its 2026 guidance and outlook by 2028. GE Vernova also remains friendly to shareholders as its strong free cash flow (FCF) position has enabled the company to double its quarterly dividend from $0.25 per share to $0.50 per share in 2026. The company also authorized a share buyback increase from $6 billion to $10 billion. All of this is positive news for investors.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
