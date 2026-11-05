General Electric Aktie
WKN: 851144 / ISIN: US3696041033
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05.11.2026 21:17:11
GE Vernova vs. NextEra Energy: Which Industrials Stock Is a Better Buy for 2027?
As global demand for electricity surges, should you back the manufacturer building the grid or the utility operating it? Here is how GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) and NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) compare.
GE Vernova focuses on providing the hardware and services necessary for the global energy transition, while NextEra Energy combines a massive Florida utility with a premier renewable energy development business. Both companies benefit from secular electrification trends.
GE Vernova operates through its Power, Electrification, and Wind segments, providing essential solutions for electricity generation and grid modernization. The company serves traditional utilities and energy users alongside nontraditional customers such as hyperscalers and data centers that require massive power for electrification systems. Its installed base includes approximately 7,000 gas turbines, with nearly 1,800 under long-term service agreements that provide a steady stream of recurring revenue.
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Analysen zu General Electric Co.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|GE Vernova
|695,00
|0,81%
|General Electric Co Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.2 Shs
|65 875,00
|-6,23%
|NextEra Energy Inc
|78,02
|-0,89%
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