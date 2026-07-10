GE Vernova Aktie

GE Vernova für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A404PC / ISIN: US36828A1016

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
10.07.2026 14:02:10

GE Vernova vs. Vistra: One AI Power Stock Has Absolutely Crushed the Other, And Could Continue Doing So

Energy markets are evolving rapidly as demand for reliable power and renewable solutions climbs. Investors are now comparing GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) and Vistra (NYSE:VST) to see which company offers a better path forward.GE Vernova operates as a global leader in power equipment and electrification services. Vistra is an integrated giant focusing on retail energy and a massive generation fleet. Both are central to the energy transition, yet they operate in distinct segments of the power generation landscape.GE Vernova supplies the technology and services required to generate a significant portion of the world's power. It is the world's largest manufacturer of natural gas turbines, making it a unique player among electric utility stocks since it builds the hardware others use. The company recently strengthened its electrification capabilities by completing the acquisition of the remaining stake in Prolec GE.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Vistra Corp Cert Deposito Arg Repr 0.03846153 Shs

mehr Nachrichten
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu GE Vernova

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

GE Vernova 956,00 2,05% GE Vernova
Vistra Corp Cert Deposito Arg Repr 0.03846153 Shs 9 390,00 -0,32% Vistra Corp Cert Deposito Arg Repr 0.03846153 Shs

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

19:15 KW 28: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
05.07.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 27: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
05.07.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 27
04.07.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
04.07.26 KW 27: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX geht etwas fester ins Wochenende -- DAX schlussendllich etwas schwächer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich mit positiven Vorzeichen
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Freitag etwas höher. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt tendierte leicht nach unten. Die Wall Street kann sich nicht für eine Richtung entscheiden. Die Anleger in Asien griffen am Freitag mehrheitlich zu.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen