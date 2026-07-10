GE Vernova Aktie
WKN DE: A404PC / ISIN: US36828A1016
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10.07.2026 14:02:10
GE Vernova vs. Vistra: One AI Power Stock Has Absolutely Crushed the Other, And Could Continue Doing So
Energy markets are evolving rapidly as demand for reliable power and renewable solutions climbs. Investors are now comparing GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) and Vistra (NYSE:VST) to see which company offers a better path forward.GE Vernova operates as a global leader in power equipment and electrification services. Vistra is an integrated giant focusing on retail energy and a massive generation fleet. Both are central to the energy transition, yet they operate in distinct segments of the power generation landscape.GE Vernova supplies the technology and services required to generate a significant portion of the world's power. It is the world's largest manufacturer of natural gas turbines, making it a unique player among electric utility stocks since it builds the hardware others use. The company recently strengthened its electrification capabilities by completing the acquisition of the remaining stake in Prolec GE.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Aktien in diesem Artikel
|GE Vernova
|956,00
|2,05%
|Vistra Corp Cert Deposito Arg Repr 0.03846153 Shs
|9 390,00
|-0,32%
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